Jim Bowden Says “On Paper, The Indians Are The Best Team In The League”

Former MLB GM Jim Bowden of Sirius XM MLB and ESPN joined Bull & Fox to talk about his column for ESPN on what it would take to sign MLB’s young stars, why he’s so confident the Indians will run away with the A.L. Central, what Cleveland’s lineup will look like with Jason Kipnis in the lineup when he returns, Francisco Lindor’s future and why he’d lock him up long-term as soon as possible and what really stands out about Terry Francona.