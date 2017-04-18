NCAA Announces March Madness Returns To Cleveland In 2020

BREAKING: Facebook Shooter Steve Stephens Found Dead Read More

April 18, 2017 3:02 PM
Filed Under: March Madness, NCAA Tournament

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – March Madness is coming back to Cleveland.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that the men’s NCAA first and second round weekend games will be played at Quicken Loans Arena on March 20 and 22, 2020 totaling 6 games.

The announcement came as part of the NCAA’s unveiling of championship sites through 2022.

The Mid American Conference will serve as the official host of the tournament.

This will mark the third time that The Q will host March Madness and fifth time overall Cleveland served as a host city.

The Q hosted the men’s regional in 2015 that saw Kentucky advance to the Final Four as well as first and second round games in 2011. The 2007 NCAA women’s Final Four was also played at The Q. Cleveland State’s Wolstein Center hosted in 2000 and 2005.

