Chris Landry Says Browns “Would Get Less Than Normal Year Value” For No. 1 Pick, True QB Interest Likely Under Wraps

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the last minute preparations teams go through in getting ready for the draft, trade conversations that develop in the process, the Browns’ reported interests at quarterback and why there’s likely not enough value with the No. 1 pick to consider a trade.
Chris Landry Says Browns “Would Get Less Than Normal Year Value” For No. 1 Pick, True QB Interest Likely Under WrapsApril 19, 2017 6:30 PM
Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry, (L) and executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown speak with reporters prior to the NFL draft on April 19, 2017. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter CBS Cleveland)