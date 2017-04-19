Chris Landry Says Browns “Would Get Less Than Normal Year Value” For No. 1 Pick, True QB Interest Likely Under Wraps

April 19, 2017 6:30 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, DeShaun Watson, Mitch Trubisky, Myles Garrett, NFL, NFL Draft

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the last minute preparations teams go through in getting ready for the draft, trade conversations that develop in the process, the Browns’ reported interests at quarterback and why there’s likely not enough value with the No. 1 pick to consider a trade.

