Daryl Ruiter: Scouts Tell Me There Is Very Little Concern With Drafting Myles Garrett No. 1

April 19, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: anthony lima, Cleveland Browns, Cody Kessler, Danny Shelton, daryl ruiter, Gregg Williams, Joe Haden, Ken Carman, Mitchell Trubisky, Myles Garrett, Pat Mahomes

Our Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined  The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima with all the latest from Berea as the team starts their offseason workout program.  Daryl talked about the what he thinks the Browns are looking for at the #1 pick, how Greegg Williams will affect Joe Haden’s season and what QB he likes in the draft.
