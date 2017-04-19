Daryl Ruiter: Scouts Tell Me There Is Very Little Concern With Drafting Myles Garrett No. 1

Our Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima with all the latest from Berea as the team starts their offseason workout program. Daryl talked about the what he thinks the Browns are looking for at the #1 pick, how Greegg Williams will affect Joe Haden’s season and what QB he likes in the draft.
Daryl Ruiter: Scouts Tell Me There Is Very Little Concern With Drafting Myles Garrett No. 1April 19, 2017 8:43 AM
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 05: Defensive lineman Myles Garrett of Texas A&M in action during day five of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)