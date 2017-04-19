Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Prison officials confirmed that former NFL star Aaron Hernandez hung himself in his cell and was later pronounced dead at Massachusetts hospital.
The New England Patriots tight end committed suicide in his prison this morning as he was 27 years old.
Hernandez was serving a life sentence, without parole, for murdering Odin Lloyd in 2013.
“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” read the statement from the Department of Correction. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”
Hernandez’s death comes five days after he was acquitted of murder of two men in Boston in 2012.
