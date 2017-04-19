Jeter And Bush Plan To Bid On Marlins

April 19, 2017 10:25 PM
Filed Under: Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush, Miami Marlins, MLB

MIAMI — According to Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald, former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush plan to make a bid together to purchase the Miami Marlins from current owner Jeffrey Loria.

Last week was the deadline to turn in bids for the team, which range from $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Bush’s ties to Florida are obvious, but Jeter currently owns a mansion in Tampa and, according to MLB.com, he has always wanted to own an MLB team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia