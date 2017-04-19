Jeter And Bush Plan To Bid On Marlins

MIAMI — According to Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald, former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush plan to make a bid together to purchase the Miami Marlins from current owner Jeffrey Loria.
Last week was the deadline to turn in bids for the team, which range from $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Bush’s ties to Florida are obvious, but Jeter currently owns a mansion in Tampa and, according to MLB.com, he has always wanted to own an MLB team.