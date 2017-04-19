Jeter And Bush Plan To Bid On Marlins

JR Smith Says Cavaliers Are Better When LeBron James Does Not Defend Top ScorerIt is apparent to everybody when Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love have big games offensively, the Cavaliers are more than likely going to win. When that happens, LeBron James’ consistency alone will be enough to carry the Wine and Gold to a victory on a given night 9 times out of 10. But what happens when LeBron is not the focal point on the defensive end, either?