Leigh Steinberg On Mahomes: “Slightly Less Likely He Goes To A Team With A Totally Immediate Need”, Like The Browns

Agent Leigh Steinberg joined Bull & Fox to talk about the process players go through in the evaluation process leading up to the NFL Draft, Pat Mahomes’ potential in the NFL, the most likely destination(s) and situation for Mahomes and the best situations for rookie quarterbacks coming into the league.
Leigh Steinberg On Mahomes: “Slightly Less Likely He Goes To A Team With A Totally Immediate Need”, Like The BrownsApril 19, 2017 3:32 PM
FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 29: Patrick Mahomes II #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders throws against the TCU Horned Frogst in the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 29, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)