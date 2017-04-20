Adam Shaheen: Anything Can Happen In The Draft, It Only Takes 1 Team To Fall In Love

Former Ashland Eagles Tight End and current NFL draft prospect Adam Shaheen joined Ken Carman & Jonathan Peterlin to talk about how he is preparing for the draft and if he considers himself a local guy for the Cleveland Browns.
Adam Shaheen: Anything Can Happen In The Draft, It Only Takes 1 Team To Fall In LoveApril 20, 2017 9:10 AM
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 03: Ashland tight end Adam Shaheen answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 3, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)