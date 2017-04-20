Albert Breer: “This Isn’t The First Whisper Of Drug Problem” With Reuben Foster

Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about Reuben Foster’s failed drug test at the Combine, the Browns’ interests at quarterback early in the draft, Sashi Brown’s comments denying they’ll go after a veteran quarterback and the tragic story of Aaron Hernandez.
Albert Breer: “This Isn’t The First Whisper Of Drug Problem” With Reuben FosterApril 20, 2017 5:06 PM
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Linebacker Reuben Foster #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide attempts to tackle running back Wayne Gallman #9 of the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)