Albert Breer: “This Isn’t The First Whisper Of Drug Problem” With Reuben Foster

April 20, 2017 5:06 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Hue Jackson, Mitch Trubisky, NFL, NFL Draft, Reuben Foster

Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about Reuben Foster’s failed drug test at the Combine, the Browns’ interests at quarterback early in the draft, Sashi Brown’s comments denying they’ll go after a veteran quarterback and the tragic story of Aaron Hernandez.

More from Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia