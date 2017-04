Joe Thomas Says Myles Garrett "Has Become The Consensus Guy" At No. 1 Browns Pro Bowl OL Joe Thomas talks about the off-season whether the Browns' front office asks him about roster decisions, and his career

Andrew Siciliano Discusses Upcoming NFL Schedule Release, Sashi Brown's Comments On DraftAndrew Siciliano of the NFL Network joined Baskin & Phelps Thursday to discuss the big NFL schedule release at 8pm (that can be heard on 92.3 the Fan, by the way), the seriousness and security involved with it by the league, and thoughts on Sashi Brown & Andrew Berry's press conference before the draft.