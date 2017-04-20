Columnist Bud Shaw of Cleveland.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about Sashi Brown’s comments about the No. 1 pick, the organization’s strategy with the quarterback position, the Cavs’ 2-0 lead over the Pacers and the Indians’ first two weeks of the season.
Bud Shaw Says He’d Be Shocked If Garrett Isn’t Browns’ Pick; “I Don’t See A Team (In East) That’s Going To Make (Cavs) Pay”April 20, 2017 5:44 PM
Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown speaks with reporters on April 19, 2017. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter)