Carman And Peterlin: How Much Pressure Does A Hometown Hero Feel?

April 20, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Brian Hoyer, Cleveland Browns, Hue Jackson, Mentor OH, Mitchell Trubisky, Sashi Brown

We have heard for months about how Browns fans want Mentor native and former UNC quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could end up as the next man under center in Cleveland and Ken Carman & Jonathan Peterlin want to know, if Trubisky ends up in the Brown & Orange will the pressure from hometown fans be too much?
