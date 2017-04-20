Carman And Peterlin: How Much Pressure Does A Hometown Hero Feel?

We have heard for months about how Browns fans want Mentor native and former UNC quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could end up as the next man under center in Cleveland and Ken Carman & Jonathan Peterlin want to know, if Trubisky ends up in the Brown & Orange will the pressure from hometown fans be too much?
UNC QB Mitch Trubisky during their game at Kenan Stadium on November 25, 2016 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina State won 28-21. (credit Getty Images)