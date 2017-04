Dennis Manoloff Discusses Cavaliers Defense, Paul George Throwing Teammates Under The Bus Dennis Manoloff of the Cleveland Plain Dealer joined Baskin & Phelps Thursday to discuss the Cavaliers offense needing to make up for a hopefully manageable defense as the playoffs continue, agreeing that Paul George threw his teammates under a bus after games 1 and 2, and what he thoughts of what the Browns said during their Wednesday pre-draft press conference.

Kevin Zeitler Explains Joe Thomas' Influence In Bringing Him To Cleveland; "I Know [Hue] Wants To Score... He'll Make Sure It Happens"New Browns offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler joined Baskin & Phelps Thursday to discuss the influence of Joe Thomas and Hue Jackson in bringing him to Cleveland in free agency, his first impressions after meeting the rest of the team and beginning off season workouts, the importance of a good o-line on a team, and much more.