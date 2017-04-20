Smoke Signals: Bauer’s Escape, Minnesota’s Cameras and Santana On Target

Minnesota (92.3 The Fan) – Because of Trevor Bauer’s demonstrative nature on the field and off, many question the mental fortitude of the young right-hander.

The 26-year old had a fine day on Thursday, allowing 2 earned over 6 1/3, walking three and allowing three hits. He also struck out seven.

Both runs came in the fourth inning following a Joe Mauer double, but the circumstances from there were questionable.

With Mauer on second, noted Indians killer Max Kepler singled on a dying quail to center that had a 24% likelihood of a hit. The ball had an exit velocity of just 76.4 mph at an angle of 29 degrees.

With two on and one out, Robbie Grossman walked on an at-bat where at least three of the balls called were arguably strikes. Bauer is normally one to say he paints the black, whether or not the statement is true. The pitch chart shows he would be justified.

The first Twins run scored when Bauer got his foot trapped on the mound, forcing him to stumble off of the hill, balking home Mauer.

After a Jason Castro walk, Bauer was able to induce the second out on a Jorge Polanco sacrifice fly before striking out Eddie Rosario to escape the inning.

Off Target

The Twins’ television broadcast was off on Thursday for a noon game, central time.

With some cameras going unneeded for TV purposes, the Indians were without a conclusive view of a challenge in which Bauer questioned whether a leadoff double from Max Kepler went foul. Because of a lack of clarity, the double went as called.

According to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com, the Indians could have challenged as many calls as they would have wished.

On Target

Carlos Santana has played more games at Target Field in his career than any other park other than Progressive Field.

By no means has Santana been a monster in Minnesota, slashing .238/.318/.460 in 60 games at the Twins’ new digs, but relatively speaking, he has been successful there compared to the rest of the division.

On Thursday, the 31-year old went 3-for-5 with two doubles, the latter of which kept a rally alive that went on to give the Indians a lead they would not relinquish.

Santana hits better at Target Field than both Comerica Park and Guaranteed Rate Field aka US Cellular in Chicago. The switch-hitting first baseman has raked at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium, slashing .332/.455/.658 over 54 contests.

In 2016, Santana split .350/.395/.500 at Target Field with 6 RBI.