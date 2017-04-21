Best Twitter Reactions To Cavaliers Comeback Win

Ryan Mayer

The Cavs tied the record for biggest comeback in NBA Playoffs history on Thursday night against the Pacers, erasing a 26-point deficit to win 119-114. LeBron James was his usual, incredible self posting a 41 point triple double with 13 rebounds and 12 assists. The Cavs did this by the way, with fellow stars Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving sitting for much of the fourth quarter.

As we’ve gotten used to in the internet age, any time a team blows a lead in the epic fashion that the Pacers did last night, the jokes start flying. There were plenty to be had last night, starting with your standard Crying Jordan mash-up memes.

Then came the reaction gifs.

Let's check on the Pacers… pic.twitter.com/qGmwsfdlbx — 120 Sports (@120Sports) April 21, 2017

Tune in to #CFUIndy tomorrow to hear @skysigman 's take on the Pacers second half collapse against the Cavs! pic.twitter.com/F4XaNqjOCT — Casual Friday (@CFUIndy) April 21, 2017

Cavs fans started getting ready for the sweep.

Cavs ready for the sweep like pic.twitter.com/yfiR9cu4TD — Powerbomb Jutsu (@PowerbombJutsu) April 21, 2017

There were allusions made to the Falcons blowing a 25 point lead in the Super Bowl.

Falcons: "ain't no one blow a lead like us" Pacers: "hold our drink" pic.twitter.com/IJymj3A9Dj — Sav (@YaBoySavage_) April 21, 2017

And, because the Internet doesn’t mind adding insult to injury, Lakers fans began to get excited about Paul George leaving the Pacers for LA.

Lakers fans watching the Pacers collapse thinking about Paul George in LA pic.twitter.com/zFW6c8ZFXA — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 21, 2017

When I realized that Pacers blew at 25 point lead and PG is gonna be a Lakers in 2018😁😏 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/IqaKaNaGXL — Taylor Owens (@Taylorjowens23) April 21, 2017

Oh, and of course, people couldn’t resist reminding everyone one more time that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead.

Cavs were down 26.

Cavs won by 5.

26+5=31.

The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead. — Grant barber (@brunswick2002) April 21, 2017

The Cavs go for the sweep on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.