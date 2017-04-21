Best Twitter Reactions To Cavaliers Comeback Win

Ryan Mayer
The Cavs tied the record for biggest comeback in NBA Playoffs history on Thursday night against the Pacers, erasing a 26-point deficit to win 119-114. LeBron James was his usual, incredible self posting a 41 point triple double with 13 rebounds and 12 assists. The Cavs did this by the way, with fellow stars Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving sitting for much of the fourth quarter.
As we’ve gotten used to in the internet age, any time a team blows a lead in the epic fashion that the Pacers did last night, the jokes start flying. There were plenty to be had last night, starting with your standard Crying Jordan mash-up memes.
Then came the reaction gifs.
Cavs fans started getting ready for the sweep.
There were allusions made to the Falcons blowing a 25 point lead in the Super Bowl.
And, because the Internet doesn’t mind adding insult to injury, Lakers fans began to get excited about Paul George leaving the Pacers for LA.
Oh, and of course, people couldn’t resist reminding everyone one more time that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead.
The Cavs go for the sweep on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.