Bulls Guard Rajon Rondo Out Indefinitely With Broken Thumb

April 21, 2017 11:41 AM By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Chicago Bulls, NBA Playoffs

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo is out indefinitely with a broken right thumb.

The team announced the injury on Friday, hours before the Bulls host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Chicago won the first two games in Boston.

Chicago says Rondo injured his right hand in Game 2 and x-rays confirmed a thumb fracture. Surgery is not required but the team says he is out indefinitely

Rondo had 11 points and 14 assists in Game 2 as Chicago put the top-seeded Celtics in an 0-2 hole.

