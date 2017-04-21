Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ comeback in Game 3 against the Pacers, Kyrie and Kevin Love’s presence on the bench in the 4th quarter, the offensive strategy with LeBron handling the ball and the other Eastern Conference matchups including the Bucks-Raptors and Bulls-Celtics.
Chris Fedor Says “The Biggest Difference For LeBron Is There’s Not A Lot Of Pressure On Him”April 21, 2017 5:46 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 20: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball against the Indiana Pacers during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2017 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.