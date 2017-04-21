Chris Fedor Says “The Biggest Difference For LeBron Is There’s Not A Lot Of Pressure On Him”

April 21, 2017 5:46 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ comeback in Game 3 against the Pacers, Kyrie and Kevin Love’s presence on the bench in the 4th quarter, the offensive strategy with LeBron handling the ball and the other Eastern Conference matchups including the Bucks-Raptors and Bulls-Celtics.

