LeBron James Can’t Stop Listening To The New Kendrick Lamar Album

After the Cavaliers historic 26-point comeback in Indiana on Thursday night to take Game 3 against the Pacers, LeBron James headed to the podium for post-game comments.

Let’s talk about LeBron’s unreal stat line of 41 points (28 in the second half), 13 rebounds, and 12 assists, shall we?

Actually, let’s discuss James’ love for rapper Kendrick Lamar’s new album ‘DAMN.‘ … that’s cool, too.

“I haven’t stopped listening to it since he sent it to me before it came out. The guy is an unbelievable talent. His wordplay in his lyrics is unbelievable, and it hit home for me at times because I was a kid who grew up in the inner city.”

Whatever motivates LeBron, it’s cool with us. The Cavs are up 3-0 in their opening round series against the Pacers.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Indiana.

“I’m glad he’s able to put those words onto a track for all of us to be able to hear. For me, I definitely appreciate it.”