Mary Kay Cabot: I Think The Browns Will Trade Up For Mitchell Trubisky

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman & Beau Bishop with the latest on the Cleveland Browns. Mary Kay talked about when she thinks the Browns will take a QB, why no deal has been done with New England for Jimmy Garropolo, and who they might look at with the 33rd pick.
Mary Kay Cabot: I Think The Browns Will Trade Up For Mitchell TrubiskyApril 21, 2017 8:33 AM
CHAPEL HILL, NC - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Larry Fedora of the North Carolina Tar Heels congratulates Mitch Trubisky #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers 37-36 at Kenan Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)