Mary Kay Cabot: I Think The Browns Will Trade Up For Mitchell Trubisky

April 21, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo, Mary Kay Cabot, Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Draft, Rueben Foster

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman & Beau Bishop with the latest on the Cleveland Browns.  Mary Kay talked about when she thinks the Browns will take a QB, why no deal has been done with New England for Jimmy Garropolo, and who they might look at with the 33rd pick.
