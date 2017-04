Nick Wright: "Game Three Was Proof Positive That LeBron James Plus Any Team Wins The East"Nick Wright of Fox Sports joined Baskin & Phelps Friday to discuss the incredible nature of what LeBron James does in the postseason, how people have lost their minds not thinking LeBron is the MVP, why he's been so injury proof, the challenge of measuring LBJ against Michael Jordan, and why he believes the Cavaliers will win the 2017 championship.