Pete Prisco Says “It’s Almost Impossible To Mess Up The First Pick”, Browns Have To Revisit Patriots In QB Search

CBS Sports senior columnist Pete Prisco joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ approach to the draft, what he believes the organization must do in their search for a quarterback, the numerous reports about the front office and the coaches not being on the same page, Joe Mixon’s draft stock and Reuben Foster’s failed drug test at the NFL combine.
Pete Prisco Says “It’s Almost Impossible To Mess Up The First Pick”, Browns Have To Revisit Patriots In QB SearchApril 21, 2017 3:24 PM
Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry, (L) and executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown speak with reporters prior to the NFL draft on April 19, 2017. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter CBS Cleveland)