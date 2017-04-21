Steve Palazzolo Says “I Am Fascinated By Concept Of The Browns Loading Up On Defense” Early In The Draft

Pro Football Focus senior analyst Steve Palazzolo joined Bull & Fox to talk about the traits to look for in college quarterbacks, why the quarterbacks in this class will have success dictated by scheme fits, Myles Garrett’s athleticism, the intriguing factors with Nathan Peterman, the most intriguing options at No. 12, why he’d feel more comfortable with Jimmy Garoppolo than the quarterbacks in this class and the best running back in this class.
Steve Palazzolo Says “I Am Fascinated By Concept Of The Browns Loading Up On Defense” Early In The DraftApril 21, 2017 6:24 PM
NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 17: Dede Westbrook #11 of the Oklahoma Sooners tackles Marshon Lattimore #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes as he ran an interception back in the first half of their game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)