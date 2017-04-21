Was The Cavs Comeback The Best Of All Time?

Down 26, the Cavaliers looked out of the game but with LeBron James and the will of the defending champions, Cleveland took a 3-0 series lead after the 119-114 win. But was it the greatest comeback ever? I took a look at some of the biggest blown leads in NBA playoff games and you’d be surprised at some of the games we forgot.

2007 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3

The Pistons took an early 2-0 lead over the Chicago Bulls and were on the verge of losing their first game of the series. Down 19 points in the second half, the Pistons clawed their way back and outscored the Bulls 53-30 in the final 24 minutes to take a dominate 3-0 lead.

2011 Western Conference First Round, Game 4

Brandon Roy lifted the Blazers to one of the most memorable comebacks against the Mavericks. Down by 23 points in the fourth, Portland willed their way back and beat Dallas, 84-82, to tie the series at 2 games a piece.

1986 Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1

The Washington Bullets trailed the 76ers by 17 points with 3:49 left in the game. The Bullets went on an 18-0 run to win the game 95-94…capped off by a Dudley Bradley buzzer beater three.

1994 Western Conference Semifinals, Game 2

The Rockets choked away a 20 point lead against the Suns in 1994. The Suns outscored Houston 40-13 in the final 15 minutes.

2012 Western Conference First Round, Game 1

In the Clippers’ first playoff game since 2006, they found themselves down 27 points to the Grizzlies. Los Angeles ended up outscoring Memphis 35-13 in the fourth quarter.

1992 NBA Finals, Game 6

Portland was looking to force a Game 7 in the 1992 NBA Finals, but the Bulls overcame a 14 point 4th quarter lead to win their second consecutive title.

2000 Western Conference Finals, Game 7

The Lakers were on the brink of one the biggest collapses in NBA history. After taking a 3-1 series lead, the Blazers stormed back to win the next two games and force Game 7, in which they led by 15 points in the second half.

2002 Western Conference Finals, Game 4

The Lakers trailed by 24 in this one against Sacramento and a loss would’ve put them in a 3-1 hole. But they chipped away at the lead and on the game’s final possession took the lead and won the championship.

1989 Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4

The Lakers were down by 29 points after just 14 minutes of play in Game 4 of the second round against the SuperSonics, They began to play defense and managed to put together a 16-0 run to end the first half. From there, the surge continued and after an 18-6 run in the fourth quarter, they took the lead and never relinquished it, defeating Seattle, 97-95.

2008 NBA Finals, Game 4

The Celtics rallied from a 24-point deficit to beat the Lakers and put them within one win of an NBA title.

2006 NBA Finals, Game 3

Up 2-0 in the series against the Heat, Dallas blew their 13-point lead with just six minutes remaining in regulation.