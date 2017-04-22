Cleveland.com’s Doug Lesmerises Dishes On The NFL Draft

April 22, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: beau bishop, Browns, Buckeyes, Cleveland, NFL Draft, Ohio State

Cleveland.com’s Doug Lesmerises Dishes On The NFL Draft with Beau Bishop about who the Browns could take at #1 and #12 plus how the Buckeyes will affect this year’s Draft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia