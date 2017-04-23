Carrasco Dominates, Indians Blank White Sox Again

By MATT SCHOCH, Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Carrasco can’t help but wonder what could have been last year.

Healthy and back in the Cleveland Indians rotation, at least he’s picking up where he left off.

Carrasco, who missed Cleveland’s run to the World Series last season with an injury, threw eight innings of three-hit ball Saturday night in a 7-0 victory over the White Sox, the Indians’ second straight shutout over Chicago.

Carrasco (2-1) struck out eight and did not allow a runner to reach second base. Meanwhile, Chicago hasn’t scored in 23 innings, including during a three-hitter from Cleveland’s Corey Kluber in a 3-0 Indians win Friday night.

“That’s what we’re going to do, and that’s what we were doing last year, too,” Carrasco said. “We know what we have, so let’s keep it going.”

Edwin Encarnacion and Michael Brantley hit two-run home runs and Jose Ramirez added a solo shot as the Indians won their fifth straight game.

Encarnacion hit an 0-2 pitch to center field in the first inning for a 2-0 lead against Mike Pelfrey (0-1), who made his season debut in place of the injured James Shields.

In the seventh inning, Brantley drove a pitch from reliever Michael Ynoa into the Cleveland bullpen in right field to make it 6-0.

Pinch-hitting in the seventh inning, Jacob May got his first career hit in his 27th at-bat for the White Sox. May said it was like having a gorilla on his back.

“Now that he’s gone, hopefully I can have a lot of success and help this team win,” he said.

Cleveland’s Carlos Santana scored Abraham Almonte on an RBI single to right field in the fifth inning.

Francisco Lindor then scored Yan Gomes on a sacrifice fly for a 4-0 score.

Zach McAllister pitched a perfect ninth for Cleveland after manager Terry Francona lifted Carrasco after 106 pitches. The manager said he was cautious with the right-hander after Carrasco threw just 15 innings in spring training.

“He attacked the zone, he threw a real good breaking ball, and reached back and threw his fastball on challenges when he needed to,” said Francona, who turned 58 on Saturday. “We had some anxiety because he didn’t pitch that much (in the spring).

“He looks like he’s not only starting to find his rhythm, but continue it and probably improve in some areas.”

SLUMPING SOX

Tyler Saladino added two hits for the White Sox, who have been outscored 19-1 during a three-game skid.

“Try not to focus too much on the results and stay focused on the approaches and the results will take care of themselves,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “Guys are wanting to get the big hit or drive the ball out of the ballpark instead of staying simple.”

WELCOME BACK

Jermaine Dye, the 2005 World Series MVP, was back in Chicago throwing out the first pitch.

He was in town from Southern California to promote his charity golf outing in June for the Fresh Start Caring for Kids Foundation.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Jason Kipnis, who played in his second game of the season after coming off the disabled list on Friday, will likely get a day off Sunday, Francona said. Kipnis had a right shoulder strain.

White Sox: OF Melky Cabrera was removed as a precautionary measure after hurting his left wrist against the fence, but the x-ray was negative and he was listed as day-to-day. … RHP Zach Putnam left the game with an elbow injury in the seventh inning as he walked Santana, his first walk of the season on his 28th batter faced. The White Sox announced his status as day-to-day. … The team recalled C

Geovany Soto from the 10-day disabled list before the game. Soto was on the DL since April 13 with elbow inflammation. … Outfielder Charlie Tilson was moved to the 60-day disabled list. Tilson is out because of a stress reaction in his right foot.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar (1-1, 3.57 ERA) will look to finish off the series sweep, looking for his second straight win.

White Sox: LHP Derek Holland (1-2, 4.32) will make his second Guaranteed Rate Field start as a member of the White Sox.