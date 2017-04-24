Bud Shaw: I Think The Browns/Trubisky Rumors Are A Scam, I Don’t Think It Fits Their Strategy

Bud Shaw of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to to help us get ready for the NFL Draft on Thursday. Bud talked about what he thinks the Browns will do i the draft, who he thinks are the best fits for the team and if Jinny Garoppolo is still in play for the Browns.
Bud Shaw: I Think The Browns/Trubisky Rumors Are A Scam, I Don’t Think It Fits Their StrategyApril 24, 2017 8:34 AM
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 04: Quarterback Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina runs the 40-yard dash during day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)