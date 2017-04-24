Dennis Manoloff Breaks Down What A Winning Draft Looks Like For Browns

Cleveland.com’s Dennis Manoloff makes his weekly appearance on the Nick Wilson Experiment to break down what a winning draft looks like for the Browns plus a look back at the Cavaliers first round sweep over Indiana.
