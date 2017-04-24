Fred McLeod Says Cavs “Really Pull For Each Other, This Time Of Year It’s About Personal Sacrifice”

April 24, 2017 5:48 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA, NBA Playoffs

Cavs play-by-play voice Fred McLeod of FOX Sports Ohio joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ series sweep over the Pacers, the comeback in Game 3 and how this series compared to the first round win over the Pistons in 2016, the biggest threat to Cleveland in the East and the closeness of this locker room.

