Cavs play-by-play voice Fred McLeod of FOX Sports Ohio joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ series sweep over the Pacers, the comeback in Game 3 and how this series compared to the first round win over the Pistons in 2016, the biggest threat to Cleveland in the East and the closeness of this locker room.
Fred McLeod Says Cavs “Really Pull For Each Other, This Time Of Year It’s About Personal Sacrifice”April 24, 2017 5:48 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 23: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a basket and foul against the Indiana Pacers in the second half of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 106-102 to sweep the series 4-0.