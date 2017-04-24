Matt Miller Says The Browns “Could Build Such A Dynamic Defense” If They Use Early Rounds To Stock Up

April 24, 2017 3:06 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, NFL, NFL Draft

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report joined Bull & Fox to talk about Myles Garrett’s potential as the likely No. 1 pick, which player he thinks is the “safest” pick in the draft, Joe Mixon’s draft stock at this point, what the Browns would/should do at No. 12 with their second pick, how failed drug tests will affect Reuben Jones and Jabrill Peppers and the best skill players in this draft.

