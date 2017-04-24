Paul Hoynes Says Indians’ 5-1 Road Trip “A Good Sign” As Pitching, Offense Get Going

April 24, 2017 4:54 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, MLB

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Indians’ 5-1 roadtrip, the dominant outings by the starting pitchers as of late, Jason Kipnis’ return and how Terry Francona will use both him and Michael Brantley and Edwin Encarnacion’s progress since getting off to a slow start.

