Paul Hoynes Says Indians’ 5-1 Road Trip “A Good Sign” As Pitching, Offense Get Going

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Indians’ 5-1 roadtrip, the dominant outings by the starting pitchers as of late, Jason Kipnis’ return and how Terry Francona will use both him and Michael Brantley and Edwin Encarnacion’s progress since getting off to a slow start.
April 24, 2017 4:54 PM
CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 21: Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning on April 21, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)