92.3 The Fan Cleveland Browns Draft Coverage Schedule

From updates to exclusive interviews, 92.3 The Fan will have it all April 25, 2017 12:22 PM
Listen to 92.3 The Fan for your first exclusive one-on-one interviews from ALL OF THE BROWNS DRAFT PICKS during the Official Cleveland Browns Draft Coverage! Ken Carman begins our 5 hour show Thursday (4/27) night at 7pm

Official Cleveland Browns Draft Coverage Schedule:
  • Thursday 7-8 pm: Predraft coverage with Ken Carman
  • Thursday 8-10 pm: Draft with Ken Carman, Dustin Fox and Doug Dieken
  • Thursday 10 p-12 am: Draft with Nathan Zegura and Matt Wilhelm
  • Thursday 12-2 am: Draft reaction with Nick Wilson
  • Friday 7 p-12 am: Draft with Ken Carman, Nathan Zegura and Matt Wilhelm
  • Friday 12-2 am: Draft reaction with Nick Wilson
  • Saturday 12-3 pm: Draft with Nathan Zegura and Dustin Fox
  • Saturday 3-7 pm: Final draft coverage with Chris Fedor

Click here to listen live and head over to @923thefan on Twitter for more coverage.

