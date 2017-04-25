92.3 The Fan Cleveland Browns Draft Coverage Schedule

Listen to 92.3 The Fan for your first exclusive one-on-one interviews from ALL OF THE BROWNS DRAFT PICKS during the Official Cleveland Browns Draft Coverage! Ken Carman begins our 5 hour show Thursday (4/27) night at 7pm
Official Cleveland Browns Draft Coverage Schedule:
- Thursday 7-8 pm: Predraft coverage with Ken Carman
- Thursday 8-10 pm: Draft with Ken Carman, Dustin Fox and Doug Dieken
- Thursday 10 p-12 am: Draft with Nathan Zegura and Matt Wilhelm
- Thursday 12-2 am: Draft reaction with Nick Wilson
- Friday 7 p-12 am: Draft with Ken Carman, Nathan Zegura and Matt Wilhelm
- Friday 12-2 am: Draft reaction with Nick Wilson
- Saturday 12-3 pm: Draft with Nathan Zegura and Dustin Fox
- Saturday 3-7 pm: Final draft coverage with Chris Fedor
Click here to listen live and head over to @923thefan on Twitter for more coverage.