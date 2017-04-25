Best Carrot Cake In Cleveland

By Mario McKellop

These days, Cleveland is best known for its world-class sports teams, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and its unique blend of urbanized and natural landscapes. But as longtime residents now, the CLE is home to a thriving pastry scene. Because of the area’s many ethnically diverse neighborhoods, it’s possible to find exotic treats like pączkis, cassatas and chocolate babka. It’s also a great place to find some delicious traditional delights, such as carrot cake.

A Cookie and a Cupcake

2173 Professor Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44113-6104

(216) 344-9433

www.acookieandacupcake.com

One of Tremont’s greatest attractions, A Cookie and a Cupcake offers a range of delectable treats, including vegan and gluten-free desserts. Its signature sweets are its beautifully sculpted cupcakes, which come in mouthwatering flavors like salted caramel, chocolate raspberry and red velvet. And their idiosyncratically styled cookies are equally tasty. This bakery’s vintage carrot cake is a lightly spiced number that is made with walnuts, golden raisins and pineapple.

My Friends Restaurant

11616 Detroit Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44102

(216) 221-2575

www.myfriendsrestaurant.com

The charmingly named My Friends Restaurant is the quintessential neighborhood diner. Its atmosphere is warm and welcoming and its food is flavorful and hearty enough to help locals power through Cleveland’s harsh winters. In addition to offering breakfast, lunch and dinner menus featuring a host of American classics, this eatery serves a selection of very fine desserts. In particular, its carrot cake has been enthusiastically hailed by customers as being “the best on this side of the Mississippi.”

Slices Fabulous Pastries

4190 Pearl Road

Cleveland, OH 44109

(216) 398-0002

www.slicespastries.com

Beginning life as a humble home based small business in the early ‘80s, Slices Fabulous Pastries has since become one of Cleveland’s most beloved bakeries. Renowned for its oversized made to order specialty cakes, this bakery also offers an assortment of tantalizing flavor options. It’s raspberry lemonade cheesecake, strawberry Chantilly and tiramisu are especially wonderful. It’s fantastic carrot cakes, made with cream cheese and sliced almonds, are also of the highest quality.

White Flower Cake Shoppe

Solon Square Shopping Square

3371 Aurora Road

Solon, OH 44139

(440) 394-8049

www.whiteflowercake.com

Featured on Food Network Challenge and WE tv’s Amazing Wedding Cakes, the White Flower Cake Shoppe is regarded as one of Northeast Ohio’s finest custom cake bakeries. And for those interested, they also offer first-rate online cake making tutorials. Customers seeking astoundingly good classic, buttercream or fondant cakes need to taste White Flower’s wares. It’s carrot walnut cakes and cupcakes are positively exquisite.

Presti’s Bakery

12101 Mayfield Road

Cleveland, OH 44106

(216) 421-3060

www.prestisbakery.com

A Cleveland institution for more than a century, Presti’s Bakery is renowned for the quality of its fresh baked bread. However, as a deli and café, it also offers some heavenly pizza, subs, cookies, gelato, muffins, Danishes, brownies, tarts, sfogiatelle and rum baba. It also offers a medley of specialty cakes, Italian cheesecakes and gnocchi. Presti’s moist and incredibly rich carrot cakes are among the best in the state.

