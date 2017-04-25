Browns Exploring Trading Up From No. 12 Prior To NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – After making no less than 5 trades before and during last year’s draft, Sashi Brown has already begun laying the foundation for more potential trades multiple league sources tell 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns’ executive vice president of football operations has had conversations with at least 3 teams in the top 10 about possibly moving up from No. 12 those sources, who have stressed that the talks have been of the “preliminary” or “exploratory” variety, said.

NFL Network’s Mike Silver also reported Tuesday that the Browns have contacted 3 teams within the top 8.

Cleveland is armed with the Nos 12, 33, 52, 65, 108, 145, 175, 181, 185 and 188th overall selections in addition to owning the No. 1 pick. The Browns hold a combined 8 first- (3) and second-round (5) picks in the 2017 and 2018 drafts providing Brown with the ammunition to trade up should the opportunity present itself Thursday night.

Myles Garrett remains the odds on favorite to be picked No. 1, but the need for a quarterback continues to haunt the Browns’ leadership which could be a driving force behind Brown exploring his options to possibly get back into the top 10 Thursday night.

Last week Brown said that his preference is to acquire and use picks rather than condensing them to move up, however exceptions to his philosophy can be made for the right player.

While quarterback is the presumed target for the Browns with 1 of their first 2 picks, Brown could also be preparing to maneuver to land one of the top cornerbacks or safeties in what is said to be a very deep and talented draft defensively.

North Carolina quarterback and Mentor, Ohio native Mitchell Trubisky seems to be the hot commodity leading up to Thursday.

Trubisky has been linked to the Browns, 49ers, Jaguars, Jets, Bears and even Bills among teams that are in the top 10.

This marks the fourth year in the last 6 that the Browns enter a draft with multiple first-round picks.