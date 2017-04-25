Clay Travis Says “Warriors-Cavs Part 3 Is Obviously What Everyone Wants To See”; NFL Draft Headlines/Debate

Clay Travis of FOX Sports 1/FOX Sports Radio and OutkickTheCoverage.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the NBA Playoffs, the biggest surprise of the first round so far, his thoughts on the MVP of the league right now, the ongoing situation/accusation against Gareon Conley leading up to the draft and the Browns’ decision with the No. 1 pick.
Clay Travis Says “Warriors-Cavs Part 3 Is Obviously What Everyone Wants To See”; NFL Draft Headlines/DebateApril 25, 2017 4:28 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 23: JR Smith #5 and Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the closing seconds against the Indiana Pacers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 106-102 to sweep the series 4-0.