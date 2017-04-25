Clay Travis Says “Warriors-Cavs Part 3 Is Obviously What Everyone Wants To See”; NFL Draft Headlines/Debate

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 23: JR Smith #5 and Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the closing seconds against the Indiana Pacers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 106-102 to sweep the series 4-0. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)