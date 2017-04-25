Cleveland Connection: Connecting for Kids-Parking Lot Safety Awareness

April 25, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Connection

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.

Connecting for Kids-Parking Lot Safety Awareness

Connecting for Kids is a nonprofit with a mission to provide education and support to families with concerns about their child. We serve families in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties with children younger than 13 years of age. Parking lots are one of the most dangerous places young children encounter, and yet families find themselves having to navigate parking lots on a daily basis as they get their children to school, go grocery shopping, attend religious services and move throughout the community. We discuss being a S.T.A.R. More info HERE!

 

Cleveland Connection airs every Sunday morning on Star 102, Q104, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.

Click here to contact Michelle O’Dell with your comments or your opportunity to be featured on the program.

More from Cleveland Connection
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia