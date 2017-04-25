Cleveland Connection: Connecting for Kids-Parking Lot Safety Awareness

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.
Connecting for Kids-Parking Lot Safety Awareness
Connecting for Kids is a nonprofit with a mission to provide education and support to families with concerns about their child. We serve families in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties with children younger than 13 years of age. Parking lots are one of the most dangerous places young children encounter, and yet families find themselves having to navigate parking lots on a daily basis as they get their children to school, go grocery shopping, attend religious services and move throughout the community. We discuss being a S.T.A.R. More info HERE!
