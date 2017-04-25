Corey Chavous Says “I Still Think Garrett Would Be A Good Start” In Aiding Browns’ Pass Rush, Hooker Top Safety

April 25, 2017 6:03 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, DeShaun Watson, Jamal Adams, Malik Hooker, Mitch Trubisky, Myles Garrett, NFL, NFL Draft, Pat Mahomes

Former NFL defensive back and CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Corey Chavous (also with DraftNasty.com) joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ decision with the No. 1 pick, his evaluations with Myles Garrett and Mitch Trubisky, his top quarterbacks in this draft and the best skill players in the class, why he thinks Malik Hooker is the best safety on the board and the comparison of Jimmy Garoppolo with this class of rookies.

