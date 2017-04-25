Corey Chavous Says “I Still Think Garrett Would Be A Good Start” In Aiding Browns’ Pass Rush, Hooker Top Safety

Former NFL defensive back and CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Corey Chavous (also with DraftNasty.com) joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ decision with the No. 1 pick, his evaluations with Myles Garrett and Mitch Trubisky, his top quarterbacks in this draft and the best skill players in the class, why he thinks Malik Hooker is the best safety on the board and the comparison of Jimmy Garoppolo with this class of rookies.
Corey Chavous Says “I Still Think Garrett Would Be A Good Start” In Aiding Browns’ Pass Rush, Hooker Top SafetyApril 25, 2017 6:03 PM
AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Sean White #13 of the Auburn Tigers is sacked by defensive lineman Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies during an NCAA college football game on September 17, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)