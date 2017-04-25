Corey Chavous Says “I Still Think Garrett Would Be A Good Start” In Aiding Browns’ Pass Rush, Hooker Top Safety

Corey Chavous Says "I Still Think Garrett Would Be A Good Start" In Aiding Browns' Pass Rush, Hooker Top SafetyCorey Chavous talks about the Browns' decision with the No. 1 pick, his evaluations with Myles Garrett and Mitch Trubisky, his top quarterbacks in this draft and the best skill players in the class, why he thinks Malik Hooker is the best safety on the board and the comparison of Jimmy Garoppolo with this class of rookies...