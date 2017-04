Browns Exploring Trading Up From No. 12 Prior To NFL Draft Myles Garrett remains the odds on favorite to be picked No. 1, but the need for a quarterback continues to haunt the Browns' leadership which could be a driving force behind Brown exploring his options to possibly get back into the top 10 Thursday night.

OSU Cornerback Gareon Conley Accused Of Rape, Police Say No Charges Or Arrests As Investigation ContinuesConley, projected to go early in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday, is accused of assaulting a 23-year old Macedonia woman in the bathroom of a suite at the Westin in downtown Cleveland in the early hours of April 9, 2017.