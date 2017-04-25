OSU Cornerback Gareon Conley Accused Of Rape, Police Say No Charges Or Arrests As Investigation Continues

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Ohio State cornerback and NFL draft prospect Gareron Conley has been accused of rape according to a police report obtained by 92.3 The Fan Tuesday afternoon.

Conley, projected to go early in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday, is accused of assaulting a 23-year old Macedonia woman in the bathroom of a suite at the Westin in downtown Cleveland in the early hours of April 9, 2017.

“At this time, no warrant has been issued and no formal charges have been filed,” sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia, public information officer for the Cleveland division of police, told 92.3 The Fan. “This remains an open investigation within the Cleveland Division of Police Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit.”

According to the police report, the alleged victim met Conley in an elevator while with friends at approximately 2:45 a.m. She decided to leave her friends and go with Conley back to his room. Another couple, who was in the room, went to the bathroom where they began having sex. Conley asked if she would like to have a foursome, which she declined but offered to watch the other couple while in the bathroom instead. That’s when Conley allegedly assaulted her and continued even after she said, “No, stop. It hurts.”

The report states that shortly after Conley was done he kicked the alleged victim out of the hotel room.

Conley was described to police by the alleged victim as a “black male who wouldn’t take his sunglasses off and had a Ohio State tattoo on his left forearm.”

After being called to the scene, police interviewed 2 witnesses in the hotel room that said Conley, who was not present, did not touch the alleged victim and that the “girl got mad because she got kicked out of the room.”

Police did not find any evidence in the room and said it was “in normal shape” according to the report.

The alleged victim was conveyed to Metro Hospital where rape kit evidence was taken but attempts by officers to interview her were unsuccessful the report said.