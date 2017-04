Carman And Lima: The Clock Is Ticking, What Are The Browns Doing At No. 1? Rumors abound as we are less than 48 hours from the NFL Draft, but the biggest question remains unanswered, What will the Cleveland Browns do with the #1 pick?

Quarterback Quandary Haunts Browns With NFL Draft On The HorizonMyles Garrett is all but a foregone conclusion for the first overall pick. At least he should be, but there has been internal debate as to whether or not the Browns should pass on the consensus best overall player in the draft to take their next quarterback instead.