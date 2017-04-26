Chris Landry Says “It Doesn’t Make Any Sense” If Browns Really Want Trubisky And Let It Out Of The Building

April 26, 2017 6:34 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Mitch Trubisky, NFL, NFL Draft, O.J. Howard

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ trade talks with the No. 12 pick, why he’s still hesistant to believe the Browns really want Mitch Trubisky and let it out in the media, why he wouldn’t trade up from No. 12 and why O.J. Howard is better than any wide receiver in this draft.

More from Bull & Fox
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia