Chris Landry Says “It Doesn’t Make Any Sense” If Browns Really Want Trubisky And Let It Out Of The Building

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ trade talks with the No. 12 pick, why he’s still hesistant to believe the Browns really want Mitch Trubisky and let it out in the media, why he wouldn’t trade up from No. 12 and why O.J. Howard is better than any wide receiver in this draft.
Chris Landry Says “It Doesn’t Make Any Sense” If Browns Really Want Trubisky And Let It Out Of The BuildingApril 26, 2017 6:34 PM
Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry, (L) and executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown speak with reporters prior to the NFL draft on April 19, 2017. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter CBS Cleveland)