Mike Silver Says Sashi Brown Confirmed Browns Have Known No. 1 Pick For Two Weeks

NFL Network’s Mike Silver joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ trade talks leading up the first round of the NFL Draft, what Sashi Brown told him about the No. 1 pick, the belief in the NFL community about Myles Garrett, the talk about disagreements between the front office and coaching staff and their insistence that the organization “is not desperate” for a quarterback.
Mike Silver Says Sashi Brown Confirmed Browns Have Known No. 1 Pick For Two WeeksApril 26, 2017 2:38 PM
Cleveland Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown speaks with reporters on April 19, 2017. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter)
