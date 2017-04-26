Mike Silver Says Sashi Brown Confirmed Browns Have Known No. 1 Pick For Two Weeks

April 26, 2017 2:38 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, NFL, NFL Draft

NFL Network’s Mike Silver joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ trade talks leading up the first round of the NFL Draft, what Sashi Brown told him about the No. 1 pick, the belief in the NFL community about Myles Garrett, the talk about disagreements between the front office and coaching staff and their insistence that the organization “is not desperate” for a quarterback.

More from Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia