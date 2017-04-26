Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi joined Bull & Fox to talk about quarterback Nathan Peterman’s draft stock and who he compares him to at the NFL level, the process Peterman went through in transferring from Tennessee to Pitt, the learning curve for quarterbacks at the next level, the inspiration that James Conner continues to be after surviving Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and returning to football, and what kind of quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky could be at the NFL level.
Pat Narduzzi Says “The Smartest QB I’ve Ever Been Around Is Kirk Cousins, (Peterman) Is Right There At Kirk’s Level”April 26, 2017 5:07 PM
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: Nate Peterman #4 of the North team celebrates with Zay Jones #7 of the North team during the second half of the Reese's Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)