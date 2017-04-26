Pat Narduzzi Says "The Smartest QB I've Ever Been Around Is Kirk Cousins, (Peterman) Is Right There At Kirk's Level"Pat Narduzzi talks about quarterback Nathan Peterman's draft stock and who he compares him to at the NFL level, the inspiration that James Conners continues to be after surviving Hodgkin's Lymphoma and returning to football, and what kind of quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky could be at the NFL level...