Pat Narduzzi Says “The Smartest QB I’ve Ever Been Around Is Kirk Cousins, (Peterman) Is Right There At Kirk’s Level”

April 26, 2017 5:07 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, DeShaun Watson, James Conner, Mitch Trubisky, Nathan Peterman, NFL, NFL Draft

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi joined Bull & Fox to talk about quarterback Nathan Peterman’s draft stock and who he compares him to at the NFL level, the process Peterman went through in transferring from Tennessee to Pitt, the learning curve for quarterbacks at the next level, the inspiration that James Conner continues to be after surviving Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and returning to football, and what kind of quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky could be at the NFL level.

