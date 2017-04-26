Sashi Brown, Browns Decided On No. 1 Pick 2 Weeks Ago Per Report

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – For all the talk about a divide or heated debate over who the Browns will select No. 1 overall Thursday night, it’s a moot point.

The card is ready to be filled out and handed to the commissioner.

Executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown told NFL Network’s Mike Silver on Wednesday that his mind was made up 2 weeks ago who they will pick.

“Only 3 or 4 people in the world know who that is,” Silver told 92.3 The Fan in an interview with Bull and Fox.

Silver also said he didn’t believe that head coach Hue Jackson is included in the group that knows and that Jackson told him, “I’m putting my head down and coaching my guys.”

It is presumed that the pick will be Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett despite talk of North Carolina quarterback and Mentor, Ohio native Mitchell Trubisky being heavily considered for the selection.

Brown has been in contact with several teams to move back up into the top 10 from No. 12 in addition to staying at 1 league sources have told 92.3 The Fan but those talks have been exploratory. Silver has reported that the Browns have spoken with 5 teams in the top 8 about trading up.

While it is presumed such a move could be so Brown could also pick a quarterback, the Browns’ chief football executive also told Silver on Wednesday that they “are not desperate for a quarterback” despite perceptions leaguewide to the contrary.