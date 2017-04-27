Cleveland Browns 2017 NFL Draft Leads Tracker

The 2017 NFL Draft is tonight in Philadelphia, and the Cleveland Browns are on the clock with the first overall pick.
The Browns have plenty of history with the NFL Draft, and rumors are always swirling. Is it a smokescreen? Do the Browns really want a quarterback first?
RELATED: Sashi Brown, Browns Decided On No. 1 Pick 2 Weeks Ago Per Report
92.3 The Fan morning show host Ken Carman has been keeping track of every Browns Draft rumor he’s seen on Twitter and elsewhere since October of 2016, before the Browns even secured their 1-15 record and 2017 number one pick.
With further adieu, here is Ken’s list of notable Cleveland Browns NFL Draft rumors, in all its glory. Happy draft day, Cleveland!