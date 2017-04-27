Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the latest rumors surrounding the Browns’ No. 1 pick and what they’ll do at No. 12, Hue Jackson’s stance role in the draft decision process, trade talks leading up to the draft and what NFL talent evaluators have said about Mitch Trubisky.
Albert Breer Says “As A Way Of Preserving Overall Climate, Compromise Has Been Draft Garrett, Trade Up For QB”April 27, 2017 3:30 PM
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies waits on the field in the first half of their game against the Ball State Cardinals at Kyle Field on September 12, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)