Bears Swap Picks With 49ers To Select Mentor’s Mitchell Trubisky No. 2 In 2017 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Moments after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Browns’ selection of Myles Garrett, the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers swapped the second and third overall picks.
Chicago then selected North Carolina quarterback and Mentor, Ohio native Mitchell Trubisky to the surprise of just about everyone.
Trubisky, who started 13 games this past season for the Tar Heels, was reported to be in the conversation to be selected by the Browns with the No. 1 selection.
The Bears sent the 49ers Nos. 3, 67, 111 and a 2018 third round pick for the right to move up 1 spot.