Browns Select Michigan Safety Jabrill Peppers 25th Overall

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Following a trade down from 12 to 25 with Houston that netted a 2018 first-round pick, the Browns selected Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers.

Peppers played linebacker last season where he won the 2016 Big Ten linebacker of the year, defensive player of the year and return specialist of the year awards for Michigan.

Peppers also finished fifth in Heisman trophy balloting and was the 2016 Paul Hornug award winner as the nation’s most versatile player.

During the NFL Combine Peppers participated in linebacker as well as defensive back drills on separate days to showcase his talents. He also was notified this week prior to the draft that he had a diluted drug test sample.