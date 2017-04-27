Browns Select Myles Garrett No. 1 In 2017 NFL Draft

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – When all the smoke cleared Thursday, the Cleveland Browns took the obvious route with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, who did not travel to Philadelphia to get his hat, jersey and hug from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, received the call from the Browns war room in Berea while in Texas with his family.

Garrett was a force Texas A&M in 3 seasons that saw him total 31 sacks and 47 tackles for loss. He also registered 141 total tackles, including 81 solo tackles, 7 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, 5 passes defensed and an interception over 34 total games.

The 6-2, 272 pound defensive end will be expected to transform a defense that registered just 26 sacks, which ranked them 31st overall, last season.

New defensive coordinator Gregg Williams gets an impact player that should also help turn the tide on that side of the ball after Cleveland finished ranked 31st against the run, 21st against the pass, 31st in points allowed, 32nd in touchdowns allowed and 31st in forced turnover percentage in 2016.

Garrett is the second defensive lineman taken by the Browns with their top draft pick in 3 years. Tackle Danny Shelton was picked 12th overall in 2005 out of Washington.

Garrett becomes the fourth player in franchise history to be taken No. 1 overall joining Stanford quarterback Bobby Garrett in 1954, Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch in 1999 and Penn State defensive end Courtney Brown in 2000.

The Browns also were considering North Carolina quarterback and Mentor, Ohio native Mitchell Trubisky with the top pick before zeroing in on Garrett. Although Trubisky was passed up for the top pick, he didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called. The Chicago Bears flipped picks with San Francisco to take Trubisky No. 2 overall.