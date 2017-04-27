Browns Trade 12th Pick To Houston, Get Texans 2018 First Round Pick

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns now own the Houston Texans’ first and second round picks in 2018.

In a stunning move with several quality players on the board, the Browns traded the 12th overall pick, acquired as part of the trade last year with Philadelphia for the second overall pick that allowed the Eagles to draft Carson Wentz, to the Texans.

The Browns slid down 13 spots to No. 25 and also receive Houston’s 2018 first-round selection as well.

As a result, Cleveland passed on Temple linebacker Haason Reddick, Ohio State safety Malik Hooker, Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen and Alabama tight end O.J. Howard.

Last month the Browns took quarterback Brock Osweiler off of the Texans’ hands and his $16 million salary for Houston’s second rounder in 2018. The teams also swapped fourth and sixth round picks this year as well in that trade.

The Texans used the trade to pick Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

To begin the draft, the Browns selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick.

Cleveland is now stocked with 2 first-round and 3 second-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.