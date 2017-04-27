Coach Sam Rutigliano: If The Browns Pick Watson, They Have A Chance To Turn It Around

Coach Sam Rutigliano joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to discuss the Browns and what he thinks they should do in the draft. Coach Sam gave his thoughts on who the team should take 1st, why he thinks Deshaun Watson is the best QB in the draft, and what the defense could be like with Myles Garrett as a member.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 04: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of Clemson throws during a passing drill on day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)