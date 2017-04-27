Coach Sam Rutigliano: If The Browns Pick Watson, They Have A Chance To Turn It Around

April 27, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, DeShaun Watson, Hue Jackson, Mitchell Trubisky, Myles Garrett, Sam Rutigliano, Sashi Brown

Coach Sam Rutigliano joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to discuss the Browns and what he thinks they should do in the draft. Coach Sam gave his thoughts on who the team should take 1st, why he thinks Deshaun Watson is the best QB in the draft, and what the defense could be like with Myles Garrett as a member.
